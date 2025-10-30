Prince Harry urges unity beyond politics to tackle social media’s harms

Royal

The Duke of Sussex warned that the digital world’s future must not be shaped by a 'small group of elite'

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Harry has called for a united, nonpartisan effort to confront the dangers of social media.

While conversing with Hasan Minhaj podcast, Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know, the Duke of Sussex warned that the digital world’s future must not be shaped by a “small group of elite, powerful people.”

He began, "How do we mobilise to be able to ensure that the future of our digital space isn't created by a small group of elite, powerful people in a boardroom, as opposed to for the people that are using it? And there's a moral and there's an ethical argument, which I think is very clear.”

The duke continued, “Well, it's what is clearly what still astounds me is the lack of legal protections, adding, “it's like as a company, if you're working in that company, sure, you would want accountability.”

Prince Harry emphasized that the impact of social media transcends politics and borders, noting that its dangers affect everyone.

He also pointed to the growing toll on children’s mental health, criticizing tech companies for dismissing responsibility by telling users to simply stop using their platforms.

“It's like, well, you're the ones that made it super, super addictive in the first place. And now you've got the kids hooked on it,” Harry noted.

Notably, elsewhere in his discussion, the Duke of Sussex also admitted that he and Meghan Markle will limit Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's phone access amid fears around the dangers of social media.

He discussed his concern about kids having phones, alerting parents to the lack of "awareness" around the topic.

