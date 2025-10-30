King Felipe holds crucial meeting after his father snubs Queen Letizia

King Felipe and Queen Letizia held a crucial meeting at Palace after King Juan Carlos took a dig at Her Majesty.
On Thursday, October 30, the royal couple presided over the meeting of the Delegate Commission of the Princess of Girona Foundation at the Zarzuela Palace.
During the meeting, the Princess of Girona Foundation's Delegated Committee had the opportunity to present the progress made in drafting the new Strategic Plan, which will be presented to the Board of Trustees next December at its meeting in the Royal Palace of Madrid.
As per Palace, “This new plan outlines the Foundation's actions and strategic priorities until 2029, the year in which the organization will celebrate its 20th anniversary, under the presidency of HRH the Princess of Asturias and Girona.”
The statement further added, “The members of the committee have been able to share the contributions of the working groups that each one leads and gather input for the final presentation of the Plan.”
For those unversed, the Princess of Girona Foundation was established to provide support in all critical aspects of youth development and to help young people overcome the barriers they encounter in integrating into society, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.
Felipe and Letizia’s meeting comes after Juan Carlos made shocking claims about the queen while promoting his memoirs, Reconciliation.
He claimed the mother-of-two “didn’t help cohesion in our family relationships.”
Juan's memoir is set to be published in France on November 5.