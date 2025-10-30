Royal

King Felipe holds crucial meeting after his father snubs Queen Letizia

King Felipe's father Juan Carlos takes shocking dig at Queen Letizia over 'personal disagreement'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Felipe holds crucial meeting after his father snubs Queen Letizia
King Felipe holds crucial meeting after his father snubs Queen Letizia

King Felipe and Queen Letizia held a crucial meeting at Palace after King Juan Carlos took a dig at Her Majesty.

On Thursday, October 30, the royal couple presided over the meeting of the Delegate Commission of the Princess of Girona Foundation at the Zarzuela Palace.

During the meeting, the Princess of Girona Foundation's Delegated Committee had the opportunity to present the progress made in drafting the new Strategic Plan, which will be presented to the Board of Trustees next December at its meeting in the Royal Palace of Madrid.

As per Palace, “This new plan outlines the Foundation's actions and strategic priorities until 2029, the year in which the organization will celebrate its 20th anniversary, under the presidency of HRH the Princess of Asturias and Girona.”

The statement further added, “The members of the committee have been able to share the contributions of the working groups that each one leads and gather input for the final presentation of the Plan.”

For those unversed, the Princess of Girona Foundation was established to provide support in all critical aspects of youth development and to help young people overcome the barriers they encounter in integrating into society, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.

Felipe and Letizia’s meeting comes after Juan Carlos made shocking claims about the queen while promoting his memoirs, Reconciliation.

He claimed the mother-of-two “didn’t help cohesion in our family relationships.”

Juan's memoir is set to be published in France on November 5.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Stark contrast between Prince Edward, Andrew exposed amid Royal Lodge scandal

Stark contrast between Prince Edward, Andrew exposed amid Royal Lodge scandal
Prince Andrew has been under media scrutiny for his 'peppercorn rent' for Royal Lodge, where he has been residing since 2006

Prince Andrew might hit with ‘private lawsuit’ over Virginia Giuffre claims

Prince Andrew might hit with ‘private lawsuit’ over Virginia Giuffre claims
Anti-monarch group push for Prince Andrew's 'serious investigation' over late accuser Virginia Giuffre claims of 'sexual misconduct'

Princess Kate, Prince William break silence on winning HUGE legal battle

Princess Kate, Prince William break silence on winning HUGE legal battle
Prince William and Princess Kate secure victory in legal fight with over 'grossly intrusive' report on George, Charlotte, Louis

Princess Charlene makes rare appearance with her brother for major purpose

Princess Charlene makes rare appearance with her brother for major purpose
Monaco’s Princess Charlene steps out with her brother, Gareth Wittstock, to support U16 national rugby team

Former King Juan Carlos responds to Princess Diana affair rumors

Former King Juan Carlos responds to Princess Diana affair rumors
Former Spanish King Juan Carlos describes Diana, who died in 1997, as a 'cold'

‘Disappointed’ Kate Middleton makes plan to take Royal Lodge from Sarah, Andrew

‘Disappointed’ Kate Middleton makes plan to take Royal Lodge from Sarah, Andrew
Princess Kate teams up with Prince William to force Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson out of Royal Lodge

King Felipe, Queen Letizia lead tribute amid public scrutiny

King Felipe, Queen Letizia lead tribute amid public scrutiny
The Spanish monarch and his wife made an outing to offer comfort and solidarity to grieving families

King Charles’ handling of Prince Andrew’s scandals splits public opinion

King Charles’ handling of Prince Andrew’s scandals splits public opinion
The British King is handling the aftermath of the scandals involving his younger brother Prince Andrew

King Frederik, Queen Mary wrap State Visit on lavish note at Latvian museum

King Frederik, Queen Mary wrap State Visit on lavish note at Latvian museum
The Danish King and Queen, Frederik X and Mary, host lavish return event at a historic museum in Latvia to conclude their State Visit

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew constantly ‘fighting’ as King Charles gives new tension

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew constantly ‘fighting’ as King Charles gives new tension
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson turn against each other as Royal Lodge rift intensifies

Prince Harry urges unity beyond politics to tackle social media’s harms

Prince Harry urges unity beyond politics to tackle social media’s harms
The Duke of Sussex warned that the digital world’s future must not be shaped by a 'small group of elite'

King Charles expresses ‘deep sadness’ in official note after Harry’s podcast

King Charles expresses ‘deep sadness’ in official note after Harry’s podcast
The British monarch releases official statement after estranged son, Prince Harry’s appearance on Hasan Minhaj’s podcast