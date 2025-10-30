Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary wrap State Visit on lavish note at Latvian museum

The Danish King and Queen, Frederik X and Mary, host lavish return event at a historic museum in Latvia to conclude their State Visit

  By Sidra Khan
With a grand return event, King Frederik and Queen Mary wrapped their high-profile State Visit to Latvia.

The Danish King and Queen, who touched down in Latvia this week for a State Visit, concluded the trip by hosting a lavish event at a historic museum, constructed between 1903 and 1905.

Alongside a gallery of delightful glimpses from the special evening, the Royal Family of Denmark noted on Instagram, “At the end of the state visit, Their Majesties the King and Queen hosted a return event on Wednesday afternoon at Latvijas Nacionālais mā Somlas muzejs, which is Latvia's National Museum of Art.”

With Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkēvičs as a guest of honor, the event high-profile event was attended by representatives of culture, politics, business and defence, and marked the close ties between Denmark and Latvia.

At the event, King Frederik and Queen Mary also thanked the host nation for the warm welcome and hospitality during their visit.

Sharing brief details about the historic museum, the Royals noted, “The museum was erected between 1903 and 1905 by architect Wilhelm Neumann as one of the first buildings in the Baltic States, that was created to house art. With its mix of historical and baroque features, the building occupies a central place in Latvia's art and cultural history.”

For the special evening, Queen Mary looked classy in a sophisticated green outfit with a deep V-neck black top.

Meanwhile, King Frederik donned a classic black-and-white suit, paired with a coordinating dotted tie.

