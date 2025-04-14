Travis Scott takes dig at Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during Coachella 

Travis Scott turned a blind eye to his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who attended his latest musical performance at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival.
The 33-year-old American rap icon paid a heartfelt tribute to his daughter, Stormi Webster, whom he shares with the Kylie Cosmetics founder during the star-studded event.
Travis gave a huge shoutout to his seven-year-old daughter during his headline-grabbing performance on Saturday, April 12, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
The couple was also spotted enjoying the performance at the musical gala.
At one point, the father-of-two called out his little one’s name, as seen in the video shared by fans on social media.
He said, "Stormi, let's rock," which seemingly upset Kylie and his boyfriend, as they were spotted sharing PDA-filled moments earlier in the show.
For those unaware, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were romantically connected for five years, before their high-profile breakup in 2022.
They are also parents to their two kids, Stormi Webster, seven, and Aire Webster.
Shortly after parting ways with Travis, Kylie began dating Timothée Chalamet in April 2023.