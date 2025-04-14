Bella Hadid makes striking appearance on ‘The Beauty’ set in Paris

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • April 14, 2025
Bella Hadid channeled her inner diva with a striking new appearance!

On Sunday, April 13, the Daily Mail reported that the 28-year-old American model was captured filming for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series, The Beauty, in Paris on Saturday.

While on set, Bella made a striking appearance in a black leather ensemble as she mingled with fans, posing for photographs with them.

During her latest appearance, the Vogue model looked effortlessly gorgeous in an all-black ensemble that featured a deep-neck crop top layered with an oversized leather jacket and a pair of black pants.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Bella Hadid radiated charm in a pair of stylish sunglasses and a silver necklace.

In the photographs shared by the outlet, the model appeared all cheerful as she met her fans.

Moreover, this appearance of Bella comes just a day after the model sparked concerns regarding her health as she was spotted in an extremely thin figure.

Worried about Bella Hadid’s health, her fans expressed their concerns via comments shared on Deuxmoi’s Instagram handle, which posted the model’s photos on their account.

