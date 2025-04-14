Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa meet King Hamad during Bahrain visit

Crown Prince Hussein and Crown Princess Rajwa had a delightful meeting with King Hamad.
Taking to his official Instagram account on Sunday, April 13, Hamzah Azoqa shared a sweet photograph from the meeting between Bahrain’s Monarch and the Jordanian Crown Prince Couple.
Hamzah, who is a Jordanian photographer well-known for his work with the country’s Royal Family, particularly Hussein and Rajwa, penned the caption, stating, “Bahrain | 12.4.25 #bahrain #jordan #amman.”
For the meeting, Prince Hussein was dressed in a formal, purple suit with white shirt, while Princess Rajwa exuded elegance in a gorgeous two-piece ensemble.
The future queen of Jordan wore a stylish white top with a beautiful long skirt featuring purple floral pattern, coordinating her look with the Prince.
She styled her hair in bouncy curls and kept the makeup minimal.
In her arms was their beautiful little baby girl, Princess Iman, who looked adorable in an off-white frock with matching shoes.
Meanwhile, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa flashed a bright smile in a traditional Arabic outfit paired with a keffiyeh.
During the meeting, the Royals of both Jordan and Bahrain reflected on the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.