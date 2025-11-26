Royal

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales

The Prince of Wales shared his kids might miss out on a traditional North Wales gift this year

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince William has hinted that his children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—might miss out on a traditional North Wales gift this year.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales joked he might not pass along sweets meant for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, quipping they "may never make it back to the children" while highlighting youth in coastal communities.

The prince’s itinerary featured visits to marine conservation projects, cold-water swimming clubs, and youth-focused organizations across North Wales.

During his visit to the Colwyn Bay Blue Tits at Porth Eirias, William also recounted his cold-water swims in Scotland agreeing with swimmers Chrissy Bolton, Georgia Daniels, and Midge Owen Smith that “you feel great afterwards.”

About 250 people greeted the prince on the beach, where he mingled and spoke with attendees, including Alison Bickers from Chester, who came to show support for his environmental efforts.

Notably, Prince William praised his wife Princess Kate during a North Wales visit, telling Youth Shedz founders, "Behind every average man is an even better wife," highlighting the importance of a supportive partner.

The touching tribute to the Princess of Wales came during William's final stop on his North Wales tour.

To note, William concluded his North Wales tour at a comedy workshop hosted by comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean.

