Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, makes a huge strategic move to increase the sales of her As Ever products

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales

Prince William spent a delightful day full of smiles and laughs in Wales.

During his trip to North Wales on Tuesday, November 25, the Prince of Wales paid a visit to Gwneud. Make. Do – a comedy school in Canolfan, Wales – where he met children engaging in comedy, developing their performance and writing abilities, and showcasing their individuality.

In a carousel of photos shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William can be seen bursting into laughter and clapping as he watched heartwarming performances by the kids.

For the outing, the heir to the British throne donned a navy-blue coat layered over a crisp white shirt and a brown sweater, and paired with matching blue pants.

“Celebrating the creativity and confidence-building work of Gwneud. Make. Do,” captioned Kensington Palace.

They added, “This comedy school is breaking down barriers to arts participation here in North Wales. GMD offers a safe, supportive space for adults and young people to explore comedy, develop skills, and express individuality. From sketch writing to character work, this community-led initiative is proving that laughter can be a powerful tool for connection and change. “

Prince William’s heartfelt post, showing him laughing heartily, came around the same time when his estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, announced a major strategic move to boost her As Ever sales.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Duchess of Sussex announced a 20 percent off sitewide sale as a holiday season gift to As Ever customers.

