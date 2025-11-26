Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour

Prince Edward has been presented a new title during his solo trip to Ghana.
As per the updates shared by Royal Family's official Instagram account, the Duke of Edinburgh received a warm welcome in Ghana on Tuesday, November 26.
Offering a look into Edward's key engagements, King Charles' office released a video of His Royal Highness - who "visited the Kwame Nkrumah National Museum and paid his respects hy laying a wreath."
Next in line was a video of Edward at the museum where an official was explaining the royal about a photo of the late Queen with, Kwame Nkrumah - Ghana's first President.
As per the caption, "He hosted the late monarch on her first State Visit to Ghana in 1961 and shared an iconic moment dancing with The Queen at the State Banquet."
Next in line was a photo of the duke who visited the official Presidential Palace, Jubilee House.
Edward received a warm welcome by President Mahama, and Ghana's traditional leaders.
Alongside the historic welcome, Edward was also given the title, Gadangbe Chief title, “Nii Yehowah Da”.
Explaining the significance of the title, President Mahama noted, "Yehowah in Gadangbe means God, and Da means big."
"So, it means that God is mighty, God is big. And Nii is the prefix for a chief… it means you are the chief of God is great," he added.