Royal

Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour

The Duke of Edinburgh presented special title during his solo trip to Ghana

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour
Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour

Prince Edward has been presented a new title during his solo trip to Ghana.

As per the updates shared by Royal Family's official Instagram account, the Duke of Edinburgh received a warm welcome in Ghana on Tuesday, November 26.

Offering a look into Edward's key engagements, King Charles' office released a video of His Royal Highness - who "visited the Kwame Nkrumah National Museum and paid his respects hy laying a wreath."

Next in line was a video of Edward at the museum where an official was explaining the royal about a photo of the late Queen with, Kwame Nkrumah - Ghana's first President.

As per the caption, "He hosted the late monarch on her first State Visit to Ghana in 1961 and shared an iconic moment dancing with The Queen at the State Banquet."

Next in line was a photo of the duke who visited the official Presidential Palace, Jubilee House.

Edward received a warm welcome by President Mahama, and Ghana's traditional leaders.

Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour

Alongside the historic welcome, Edward was also given the title, Gadangbe Chief title, “Nii Yehowah Da”.

Explaining the significance of the title, President Mahama  noted, "Yehowah in Gadangbe means God, and Da means big."

"So, it means that God is mighty, God is big. And Nii is the prefix for a chief… it means you are the chief of God is great," he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance
Princess Rajwa dazzles in mesmerizing look as she celebrates major milestone with Prince Hussein

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'
The Former Duchess of York is reportedly chasing a major book deal after royal fallout

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip
The Prince of Wales makes rare confession about wife Kate Middleton during his latest visit

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales
The Prince of Wales shared his kids might miss out on a traditional North Wales gift this year

Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'

Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'
Meghan Markle offers a peek into her Thanksgiving preps in delightful video

Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales

Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, makes a huge strategic move to increase the sales of her As Ever products

Prince Albert blocks historic bill in unprecedented constitutional intervention

Prince Albert blocks historic bill in unprecedented constitutional intervention
The Prince of Monaco refused to sign a bill that passed Monaco’s National Council by a wide 19–2 margin

Prince William enjoys beach day during historic first visit to Colwyn Bay

Prince William enjoys beach day during historic first visit to Colwyn Bay
The Prince of Wales returned to North Wales to highlight the efforts of youth groups for coastal communities

Spain's Queen Letizia makes dazzling appearance at Tudela Film Festival

Spain's Queen Letizia makes dazzling appearance at Tudela Film Festival
Spanish Royal Family shares key update on Queen Letizia new Royal engagement

Kate Middleton's parenting style hailed after powerful call for work-life balance

Kate Middleton's parenting style hailed after powerful call for work-life balance
In her first speech after her cancer diagnosis, the future queen urged business leaders to find a balance between work and personal life

Prince William returns to Wales as Kate Middleton's parenting earns praise

Prince William returns to Wales as Kate Middleton's parenting earns praise
The Prince of Wales arrives in North Wales in absence of his wife, Kate Middleton

King Charles takes risky step to secure Beatrice, Eugenie future amid pressure

King Charles takes risky step to secure Beatrice, Eugenie future amid pressure
King Charles makes powerful move to strengthen Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's public image