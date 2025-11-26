Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly shopping a tell-all memoir designed to rival Prince Harry’s Spare.
As per Radar Online, a source shared that the Former Duchess of York is reportedly chasing a major book deal aiming to rival the success of Prince Harry’s Spare, with insiders saying financial pressure is as much a motivator as her desire to revisit her turbulent royal past.
The insider shared that Ferguson is said to be seeking “six- or even seven-figure offers” for a tell-all about their marriage, its fallout, and her life inside the monarchy.
A source familiar with the discussions claimed: "Sarah has never been shy about enjoying a lavish lifestyle – she spent generously, and there was usually someone willing to cover the gaps. That safety net has pretty much disappeared now.”
The tipster added, "She is dealing with financial insecurity for the first time in years and views a memoir as the most reliable way to steady things."
The insider said Ferguson has told friends she’s eager to build a “financial cushion” for herself, even if it affects Andrew.
They claimed, "She won't hold back in any book about the truth about Andrew, which could be hugely damaging for him – but all Sarah cares about is getting as much cash as she can for her book."
Sources also claimed she has floated a figure of around $14million as the target advance for her memoir and is "actively" open to offers.
"Sarah understands the market," one publishing source said about her money-spinning memoir bid.
They mentioned, "She saw what Harry's Spare did. She knows there is an appetite for royal storytelling told from the inside. And she knows her story is unfinished."
Notably, this update made headlines amid Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering her future living arrangements and potential media opportunities, including a possible tell-all memoir or TV interview.