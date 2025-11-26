Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'

Meghan Markle dove deep into the spirit of Thanksgiving!
The Duchess of Sussex - who is all set to bring back the magic of her cooking in With Love, Meghan's Christmas special episode on December 3, has shared a tempting new video.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, November 25, the former Suits actress shared a video to offer a peek into her roasted turkey marination.
The time-lapse video - set on Bob Dylan's song Turkey Chase was captioned, "let the 'game' begin", get it?#mamajokes"
This is not the only surprise Meghan dropped, she also announced a flat 20% discount on her As Ever products.
Just two days prior to this delightful video, Meghan and Harry released an emotional joint statement to highlight the impact of growing up in a digital age on young generation.
The Archewell Foundation - which started an initiative to raise awareness about online bullying and its effect on the mental health, three years ago, released the statement of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who tied the knot in 2018 have been living in the US since 2020 after leaving the UK.
They share two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.