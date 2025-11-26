Royal

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip

The Prince of Wales makes rare confession about wife Kate Middleton during his latest visit

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip
Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip

In one of the rare confessions, Prince William made a heartfelt comment about Kate Middleton.

Amid his ongoing solo trip to North Wales, the future king of the UK sat down for a conversation with Scott Jenkinson and his wife Sian, the founders of Youth Shedz.

According to its website, “Youth Shedz is an award-winning initiative based in North Wales, providing places for young people to discover themselves, develop pro-social identity, and journey with suitable role models as they learn new skills.”

During the conversation about the importance of having unwavering support from one’s partner, the Prince of Wales weighed in on Princess Kate is as a “wife,” as he expressed heartfelt appreciation for the future queen.

Adoring Catherine in a rare confession, William declared “behind every average man is an even better wife.”

Notably, Prince William’s heartfelt comment comes after Princess Kate earned praise for her parenting style.

Speaking to The Mirror, former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond heaped praise on Kate Middleton for finding the ideal balance between her role as a working royal and her family life.

"I admire Catherine... She is a hands-on mum as much as she can possibly be and she has encouraged William to be a full-on dad,” she said.

Prince William and Princess Kate share three children – two sons, Prince George and Prince louis, and a daughter, Princess Charlotte.

