King Charles set to appear on popular BBC program ahead of Christmas

King Charles is set to make a delightful appearance at BBC's popular program ahead of Christmas.
As confirmed by BBC on Wednesday, November 26, the 77-year-old monarch is all set to appear on BBC Radio 4's unique edition of This Natural Life from Dumfries House in Ayrshire.
The program was recorded when BBC presenter Martha Kearney Dumfries House earlier this year.
During his conversation with Martha at the house - which is the headquarters of The King’s Foundation charity, King expressed about his passion for nature and the environment.
The program was recorded as the foundation marked its 35th anniversary.
After recorded the episode Martha expressed her thoughts noting, "It was great to see The King so relaxed in a place which means so much to him and where he puts his philosophy of nature into practice."
While the CEO of The King’s Foundation, Kristina Murrin CBE, said, "The King has had a profound impact on the Dumfries House estate since saving it for the nation in 2007."
She continued, "Thanks to him and the team at The King’s Foundation, it has become the thriving green space and education campus that it is today."
"We are delighted to share the story of Dumfries House in The King’s words with Radio 4 listeners this Christmas," Kristina added.
King Charles is set to enjoy a whale of a time in Sandringham with the Royal family as part of their Christmas tradition every year.