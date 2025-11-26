Royal

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance

Princess Rajwa dazzles in mesmerizing look as she celebrates major milestone with Prince Hussein

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance

Princess Rajwa exuded ethereal charm during joint appearance with Prince Hussein.

On Tuesday, November 25, the Jordanian crown prince took to his official Instagram account to share an update on his latest outing with the crown princess, during which they marked a major milestone.

During their joint appearance, the royal couple marked the milestone 75th anniversary celebrations of Jordan Football Association

For the grand celebrations, the future queen of Jordan radiated regal charm in a gorgeous blue ensemble featuring stunning embroidery.

With her hair styled in loose waves, Rajwa looked graceful in natural makeup that highlighted her gorgeous features and wore sparkling jewelry to complement the dress.

Meanwhile, Prince Hussein looked handsome in a dark grey suit, paired with a white shirt and dotted tie.

“Rajwa and I were delighted to join the Jordan Football Association as it marked its 75th anniversary. With your ambition and determination, you turned the dream into reality. Thank you to our Nashama,” captioned the eldest child of King Abdullah II.

In the post, he also dropped a three-photo gallery, showing glimpses from the glittery event.

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after Prince Hussein posted the delightful update, royal fans swarmed the comments with their heartwarming reactions.

“The beautiful princess Rajwa, how beautiful she is with this calm color, how beautiful is her pure smile, how much I love her and love her voice, she has a clear and clear voice when speaking,” gushed one.

Another wished, “May Allah protect you and take care of you.”

A third admired, “Our dear prince and number one supporter of young people.”

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot on June 1, 2023, at Zahran Palace, and share one child, Princess Iman, whom they welcomed in August 2024.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'
The Former Duchess of York is reportedly chasing a major book deal after royal fallout

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip
The Prince of Wales makes rare confession about wife Kate Middleton during his latest visit

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales
The Prince of Wales shared his kids might miss out on a traditional North Wales gift this year

Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'

Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'
Meghan Markle offers a peek into her Thanksgiving preps in delightful video

Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales

Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, makes a huge strategic move to increase the sales of her As Ever products

Prince Albert blocks historic bill in unprecedented constitutional intervention

Prince Albert blocks historic bill in unprecedented constitutional intervention
The Prince of Monaco refused to sign a bill that passed Monaco’s National Council by a wide 19–2 margin

Prince William enjoys beach day during historic first visit to Colwyn Bay

Prince William enjoys beach day during historic first visit to Colwyn Bay
The Prince of Wales returned to North Wales to highlight the efforts of youth groups for coastal communities

Spain's Queen Letizia makes dazzling appearance at Tudela Film Festival

Spain's Queen Letizia makes dazzling appearance at Tudela Film Festival
Spanish Royal Family shares key update on Queen Letizia new Royal engagement

Kate Middleton's parenting style hailed after powerful call for work-life balance

Kate Middleton's parenting style hailed after powerful call for work-life balance
In her first speech after her cancer diagnosis, the future queen urged business leaders to find a balance between work and personal life

Prince William returns to Wales as Kate Middleton's parenting earns praise

Prince William returns to Wales as Kate Middleton's parenting earns praise
The Prince of Wales arrives in North Wales in absence of his wife, Kate Middleton

King Charles takes risky step to secure Beatrice, Eugenie future amid pressure

King Charles takes risky step to secure Beatrice, Eugenie future amid pressure
King Charles makes powerful move to strengthen Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's public image

Zara Tindall gives exciting update on Kate Middleton's Christmas event

Zara Tindall gives exciting update on Kate Middleton's Christmas event
Princess Anne daughter Zara Tindall gives exciting updates as she breaks silence on Christmas plans