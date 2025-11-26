Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance

Princess Rajwa exuded ethereal charm during joint appearance with Prince Hussein.
On Tuesday, November 25, the Jordanian crown prince took to his official Instagram account to share an update on his latest outing with the crown princess, during which they marked a major milestone.
During their joint appearance, the royal couple marked the milestone 75th anniversary celebrations of Jordan Football Association
For the grand celebrations, the future queen of Jordan radiated regal charm in a gorgeous blue ensemble featuring stunning embroidery.
With her hair styled in loose waves, Rajwa looked graceful in natural makeup that highlighted her gorgeous features and wore sparkling jewelry to complement the dress.
Meanwhile, Prince Hussein looked handsome in a dark grey suit, paired with a white shirt and dotted tie.
“Rajwa and I were delighted to join the Jordan Football Association as it marked its 75th anniversary. With your ambition and determination, you turned the dream into reality. Thank you to our Nashama,” captioned the eldest child of King Abdullah II.
In the post, he also dropped a three-photo gallery, showing glimpses from the glittery event.
Fans’ reactions:
Shortly after Prince Hussein posted the delightful update, royal fans swarmed the comments with their heartwarming reactions.
“The beautiful princess Rajwa, how beautiful she is with this calm color, how beautiful is her pure smile, how much I love her and love her voice, she has a clear and clear voice when speaking,” gushed one.
Another wished, “May Allah protect you and take care of you.”
A third admired, “Our dear prince and number one supporter of young people.”
Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot on June 1, 2023, at Zahran Palace, and share one child, Princess Iman, whom they welcomed in August 2024.