Rami Malek, Emma Corrin part ways after dating for two years

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have decided to put an end to their romantic relationship.
As reported by People, the Night at the Museum actor and The Crown alum have split after two years of dating.
They first got involved in romance rumours in July 2023, when the pair were seen together at a Bruce Springteen concert in London.
Following that, Rami and Emma were spotted on a dinner date in August 2023, and an insider confirmed that the 43-year-old had been dating Emma since summer and that "they are affectionate."
The couple was rarely seen in public as they were keen to keep their relationship private.
While speaking to The Guardian in January 2025, Rami got candid about his relationship, where he referred to the actress as "my partner," "that person," and "Em."
The Mr. Robot actor spoke with the outlet on April 2, at the New York City premiere of The Amateur, in which the actor plays "a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder" for the CIA, who avenges his wife’s death.
Meanwhile, Emma was last seen in the Black Mirror season 7 episode "Hotel Reverie," which premiered on April 10.
Along with that, on Thursday, April 10, Netflix announced that Emma Corrin is set to portray Elizabeth Bennet in an upcoming series adaption of Pride & Prejudice, opposite Jack Lowden,