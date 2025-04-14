Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix

Royal

  April 14, 2025
Princess Beatrice stunned royal fans at Bahrain Grand Prix over the weekend with a stylish appearance.

On Sunday, April 13, the 36-year-old Royal was joined by her her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and sister Princess Eugenie, as the trio attended the latest Formula 1 event.

Beatrice showed off her visuals in a tailored Sezane 'Silvana' dress in a bold Ecru and Green graphic print.

She accessorised the remarkable dress with a matching belt, which highlighted her figure and allowed maximum comfort in the Middle Eastern sun.

Along with that, the mother-of-two wore metallic flats from Zara, and Ray-Ban Elliot sunglasses in polished yellow and blue Havana.

While husband, Edoardo also brought out his charming style to the event in a powder blue shirt tucked into high-waisted pleated trousers.

Eugenie also had a stylish ensemble on, with a forest green dress, white sneakers and white-framed sunglasses, giving relaxed yet elegant persona.

The pair along with the 35-year-old were seen interacting with other VIP guests ahead of the grand prix race.

This appearance came just months after the couple welcomed their second daughter named Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

For the unversed, Bahrain Grand Prix saw McLaren's Oscar Piasteri as the fastest racer while British driver George Russell secured  second position.

