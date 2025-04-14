Entertainment

Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch

'The White Lotus' season 3 star Aimee Lou Wood has addressed SNL parody that made fun of her appearance

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has opened up about the recently aired Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch that featured Sarah Sherman as her character Chelsea.

Aired on April 12, the show featured a pre-recorded video called "White Potus,"  HBO's series inspired sketch starring cast mates portraying multiple US politician.

The five-minute parody entailed both current and former SNL actors playing renowned public figures at a White Lotus themed hotel.

During the video, Wood’s character makes a brief appearance with dramatically large teeth, a hit on the 31-year-old actress's appearance.

Turning to her social media account on Sunday April 13, the Sex Education actress shared multiple Instagram Stories to address the sketch.

Expressing her disappointment with the NBC's renowned late night show, Wood noted, "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny."

While explaining, the English actress penned, "I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits."

She continued, "But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

Hours after her initial post, Wood shared that she has received immense support for opening up about her discomfort.

Along with that, Aimee Lou Wood further revealed that she had "received apologies" from SNL, however, she did not go into the details.

