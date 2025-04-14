Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find unexpected ally after 'Hollywood exclusion'

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle in May 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find unexpected ally after Hollywood exclusion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find unexpected ally after 'Hollywood exclusion'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reportedly feeling like an outsider in Hollywood's inner circle.

Since stepping down from the Royal duties in January 2020, the pair has released multiple Hollywood projects including Netflix shows and documentaries, books, and podcast, yet they failed to feel part of the entertainment industry.

It was reported by multiple outlets that the Duke and Duchess of sussex have been feeling "left out of Hollywood," even after years of residing in the US.

All the negative attention has forced the pair to seek help from US talk show hosts and friends Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

The latter moved to the Cotswolds last year with her wife Portia de Rossi, after cutting all ties with her homeland, including selling her Montecito, California home.

This news came after their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan did not receive a single Emmy nomination, even after garnering over 81.6 million viewing hours in just four days.

The lack of success and recognition has left the Royals wondering if someone in the industry is working against them.

Megan Markle recent podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, which premiered on April 8, 2025, also failed to land a good spot with critics.

Along with that, her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan also was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism.

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse into her pre-Easter celebrations
Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse into her pre-Easter celebrations
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive special gifts during their Italian visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive special gifts during their Italian visit
Prince Carl Philip reveals special date for Princess Ines christening
Prince Carl Philip reveals special date for Princess Ines christening
Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with huge gift after his hospitalization
Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with huge gift after his hospitalization
Sweden’s royal family unveils Queen Mary of Denmark’s Seraphim Shield
Sweden’s royal family unveils Queen Mary of Denmark’s Seraphim Shield
King Felipe shares exciting video update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Felipe shares exciting video update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Charles celebrates Rory McIlroy's historic win after wrapping Italy tour
King Charles celebrates Rory McIlroy's historic win after wrapping Italy tour
Prince Harry's fresh attempt to reunite with Prince William, Kate 'failed'
Prince Harry's fresh attempt to reunite with Prince William, Kate 'failed'
King Felipe, Letizia pay moving tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa on his death
King Felipe, Letizia pay moving tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa on his death