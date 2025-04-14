Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find unexpected ally after 'Hollywood exclusion'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reportedly feeling like an outsider in Hollywood's inner circle.
Since stepping down from the Royal duties in January 2020, the pair has released multiple Hollywood projects including Netflix shows and documentaries, books, and podcast, yet they failed to feel part of the entertainment industry.
It was reported by multiple outlets that the Duke and Duchess of sussex have been feeling "left out of Hollywood," even after years of residing in the US.
All the negative attention has forced the pair to seek help from US talk show hosts and friends Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.
The latter moved to the Cotswolds last year with her wife Portia de Rossi, after cutting all ties with her homeland, including selling her Montecito, California home.
This news came after their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan did not receive a single Emmy nomination, even after garnering over 81.6 million viewing hours in just four days.
The lack of success and recognition has left the Royals wondering if someone in the industry is working against them.
Megan Markle recent podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, which premiered on April 8, 2025, also failed to land a good spot with critics.
Along with that, her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan also was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism.