Meghan Markle faces fierce backlash over new podcast: ‘no substance’

Meghan Markle is under scrutiny for her empty and shallow podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.
Recently, the Duchess of Sussex debuted her new podcast’s first episode titled The Evolution of the Entrepreneur with Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Herd, in which the duo discussed the challenged of starting a business, particularly under public scrutiny.
During the conversation, the Duchess and her pal, Whitney, had just a brief conversation about the struggles as the whole episode then focused on the latter’s decision to comeback as CEO of the company and her future plans.
Sharing their thoughts on the podcast, writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue and Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston criticized the mother-of-two as they told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show that Meghan’s show had “no substance.”
After a brief review of the podcast, Jack pointed out the part when Whitney opens up about Bumble’s share price hitting its lowest point, and talked about those who invested on it would be in a huge loss now.
“So the fact that Meghan didn’t ask any follow-up questions, like what is that?” he questioned, adding, “There is so much to unpack from a business point of view.”
He continued, “Your podcast is actually about their emotional friendship and relationship, and they don’t get into any of that – and that would've been fascinating to hear.”
Slamming the podcast, Jack stated that it has “nothing to do with how to build a business.”
Further continuing his stance, Jack Royston stated that Meghan Markle will never go in depth and won’t ask follow-up questions as many of the guests set to appear in the podcast are her friends.
“The episode was called The Evolution of the Entrepreneur, and there is nothing in there about the evolution of the entrepreneur,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Esther Krakue, who gave a nod to Jack’s comments, shared, “I don’t think she can press any of her guests, mainly because they are her friends, but also I don’t think there is much substance going on upstairs.”
Meghan Markle released the first episode of her eight-episode podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on April 8, 2025.