Shanaya Kapoor to star in 'Student of the Year 3' with dramatic twist

Shanaya Kapoor is set to take the centre stage in Student of the Year 3 (SOTY), the latest edition in Karan Johar’s renowned franchise.
Unlike its predecessors, the upcoming instalment would be in a web-series format, which will consist of six-episode, and will be directed by Reema Maya.
The series will be filmed over a tight 30-day schedule and is set to start the filming on April 20, 2025.
Furthermore, the Student of the Year franchise is turning to OTT platform, and is expected to stream on JioHotstar, in which Shanaya is reportedly playing a double role.
As reported by Mid-Day, an insider revealed that deets of the third instalment, noting, "SOTY 3 has been taking shape for the past six years. Finally, Karan has given the green signal and the unit plans to begin filming it from April 20."
While giving a sneak peek of the 25-year-old actress's character, the source added, "Interestingly, Shanaya will be seen in a double role, which is a first in the SOTY franchise."
Aside from SOTY 3, Shanaya’s has a busy year ahead, as she has wrapped the filming of her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which is set to hit theatres in mid-2025.
Notably, she's also starring in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main with Adarsh Gourav, slated for Valentine’s Day 2026.