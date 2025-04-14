Trending

Shanaya Kapoor to star in 'Student of the Year 3' with dramatic twist

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is set to join Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' world

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Shanaya Kapoor to star in Student of the Year 3 with dramatic twist
Shanaya Kapoor to star in 'Student of the Year 3' with dramatic twist

Shanaya Kapoor is set to take the centre stage in Student of the Year 3 (SOTY), the latest edition in Karan Johar’s renowned franchise.

Unlike its predecessors, the upcoming instalment would be in a web-series format, which will consist of six-episode, and will be directed by Reema Maya.

The series will be filmed over a tight 30-day schedule and is set to start the filming on April 20, 2025.

Furthermore, the Student of the Year franchise is turning to OTT platform, and is expected to stream on JioHotstar, in which Shanaya is reportedly playing a double role.

As reported by Mid-Day, an insider revealed that deets of the third instalment, noting, "SOTY 3 has been taking shape for the past six years. Finally, Karan has given the green signal and the unit plans to begin filming it from April 20."

While giving a sneak peek of the 25-year-old actress's character, the source added, "Interestingly, Shanaya will be seen in a double role, which is a first in the SOTY franchise."

Aside from SOTY 3, Shanaya’s has a busy year ahead, as she has wrapped the filming of her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which is set to hit theatres in mid-2025.

Notably, she's also starring in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main with Adarsh Gourav, slated for Valentine’s Day 2026.

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates International Pets Day with heartfelt post
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates International Pets Day with heartfelt post
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates first Cannes nomination of her film 'Homebound'
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates first Cannes nomination of her film 'Homebound'
Kartik Aaryan addresses ₹50 Crore pay rumours with sharp response
Kartik Aaryan addresses ₹50 Crore pay rumours with sharp response
Akshay Kumar shows support for Ajay Devgn 'Raid 2' in his own style
Akshay Kumar shows support for Ajay Devgn 'Raid 2' in his own style
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad flaunts their love with witty snaps
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad flaunts their love with witty snaps
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares devastating news
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shares devastating news
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ director under fire for comparing her to a ‘witch’
Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening
Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening
Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration