BLACKPINK Jennie shines 'SOLO' at Coachella 2025

Jennie delivers a dazzling set including a surprise collaboration performance at Coachella Festival 2025

  • April 14, 2025
BLACKPINK Jennie has once again left fans excited with an electrifying performance during her Coachella debut.

On Sunday, April 13, the 29-year-old took to the stage in front of thousands of fans to show-off her stage presence and charisma.

As part of her Coachella set, the SOLO crooner performed a variety of her biggest hits including Filter, Love Hangover, Like JENNIE, Starlight, Seoul City, Zen, F.T.S, start a war, HandlebarsExtraL, with the IE (way up), and Mantra.

Jennie left the fans wanting more, when she brought out Kali Uchis for a surprise performance of Damn Right, from her latest album Ruby.

Fans flooded the internet with the videos and clicks from her appearance, where the You & Me singer was dressed in a sparkling silver mini skirt, matching sequin jacket, paired with a rhinestone-studded cowboy hat.


Besides fans, Jennie was also supported by her bandmates Rosé and Lisa in the crowd, proving that they still share the same bond even after almost nine years of BLACKPINK debut.

The Coachella weekend 1 was a feast for BLACKPINK fans, who witnessed both Lisa and Jennie turning heads at the music festival with their solo performances.

