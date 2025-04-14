Royal

Sweden’s royal family unveils Queen Mary of Denmark’s Seraphim Shield

Queen Mary was appointed a Knight of the Order of the Seraphim by King Carl XVI Gustaf last year

  • April 14, 2025
The Swedish royal family has unveiled Queen Mary of Denmark’s Seraphim shield.

Taking to its Instagram account on Monday, the Swedish royal family shared the image of stunning shield of the Queen, which was created to commemorate her appointment to the prestigious order last year.

The queen was appointed a Knight of the Order of the Seraphim by King Carl XVI Gustaf during her 2024’s state visit from Denmark.

“A Knight of the Order of the Seraphim always receives a shield painted upon his appointment. During the life of the Seraphim Knight, the shield hangs in the Royal Palace,” the palace shared in the caption.


The shield features a two-part design, combining the Royal Coat of Arms of Denmark and Queen Mary's personal coat of arms, which is adorned with a Danish royal crown and surrounded by the blue ribbon of the Order of the Seraphim.

The caption further added, “The shield was presented to the King during the ‘ordinary chapter of the order’ held in the Seraphim Order Hall at the Royal Palace.”

Queen Mary’s prestigious shield is painted by Royal Coat of Arms Painter Leif Ericsson.

