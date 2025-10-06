Home / Royal

King Charles issues solemn statement as rift with Prince William deepens

Buckingham Palace shares somber message on behalf of Their Majesties over Dame Jilly's sudden demise

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, are mourning the tragic loss of their dearest pal and renowned author, Dame Jilly Cooper.

On Monday, October 6, Buckingham Palace turned to its official Instagram account to release the somber statement on behalf of the Queen, after the internet broke with Cooper’s demise news.

"I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly's death last night. Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime, but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades," the 78-year-old UK's Queen stated in the caption.

She continued expressing grief, "In person, she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many – and it was a particular pleasure to see her just a few weeks ago at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival, where she was, as ever, a star of the show."

"I join my husband, The King, in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs, Camilla R," she concluded.

King Charles and Prince William's rift: 

This update from the Royal Palace comes after a report recently claimed that King Charles and Prince William “are not on speaking terms” after the Prince’s sensational television interview.

The tensions between the father-son duo deepened after the Prince of Wales appeared on the new Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveller, hosted by Eugene Levy, this month.

During the conversation, the next heir to the British throne revealed that he really hoped not to repeat the same traditional practices that his estranged brother, Harry, had grown up in, which left Charles disturbed and shaken in his trust. 

