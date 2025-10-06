Home / Royal

Queen Camilla deals with heartbreak as close companion Dame Jilly dies

Renowned author Dame Jilly Cooper has passed away at 88

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Queen Camilla's close pal and renowned author Dame Jilly Cooper has died at 88 - just days after her reunion with the royal.

As per the official statement obtained by various outlets on Monday, October 6, Cooper died on Sunday after suffering a fall.

Dame's children Felix and Emily noted, "Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds."

They continued, "Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock."

"We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can't begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us," he added.

The late author was known for her raunchy novels, such as Rivals, Riders and Polo.

Meanwhile, Dame's agent Felicity Blunt paid emotional tribute to the author noting, “The privilege of my career has been working with a woman who has defined culture, writing and conversation since she was first published over fifty years ago."

She continued, “Jilly will undoubtedly be best remembered for her chart-topping series The Rutshire Chronicles and its havoc-making and handsome show-jumping hero Rupert Campbell-Black."

“You wouldn’t expect books categorised as bonkbusters to have so emphatically stood the test of time but Jilly wrote with acuity and insight about all things – class, sex, marriage, rivalry, grief and fertility," Felicity added.

The first novel of Dame Jilly, Riders was published in 1985.

Queen Camilla expresses 'sadness' in first statement after Dame Jilly’s death

Queen Camilla expresses 'sadness' in first statement after Dame Jilly’s death
Queen Camilla's close friend Dame Jilly Cooper passed away at 88

King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion

King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion
His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex reunited in the United Kingdom in September, marking their first meeting in 19 months

Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing

Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing
Prince Daniel of Sweden attends special ceremoney on Police Remembrance Day

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene
Mike Tindall hit with fresh blow just days after making huge career decision

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’
The UK’s Queen Camilla has made King Charles frustrated as she pushes him to fulfil her lavish demand

Duchess Sophie to join Prince Edward for special outing after Congo trip

Duchess Sophie to join Prince Edward for special outing after Congo trip
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie set to make joint appearance in Merseyside amid their hectic schedules

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions
The Prince of Wales earns praise for his modern leadership while upholding royal traditions

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’
Prince William sparks ‘rift’ with King Charles with shocking remarks about childhood

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week
Old clash between Meghan Markle and Anna Wintour resurfaces after Duchess Paris Fashion Week appearnace

Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit

Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit
The Prince of Wales, William, shows his love for show business with a surprise visit

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance
The Duchess of Sussex made her debut appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week over the weekend

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards
Prince William congratulates nominees of the esteemed BAFTA Cymru Awards