Queen Camilla deals with heartbreak as close companion Dame Jilly dies

Queen Camilla's close pal and renowned author Dame Jilly Cooper has died at 88 - just days after her reunion with the royal.
As per the official statement obtained by various outlets on Monday, October 6, Cooper died on Sunday after suffering a fall.
Dame's children Felix and Emily noted, "Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds."
They continued, "Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock."
"We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can't begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us," he added.
The late author was known for her raunchy novels, such as Rivals, Riders and Polo.
Meanwhile, Dame's agent Felicity Blunt paid emotional tribute to the author noting, “The privilege of my career has been working with a woman who has defined culture, writing and conversation since she was first published over fifty years ago."
She continued, “Jilly will undoubtedly be best remembered for her chart-topping series The Rutshire Chronicles and its havoc-making and handsome show-jumping hero Rupert Campbell-Black."
“You wouldn’t expect books categorised as bonkbusters to have so emphatically stood the test of time but Jilly wrote with acuity and insight about all things – class, sex, marriage, rivalry, grief and fertility," Felicity added.
The first novel of Dame Jilly, Riders was published in 1985.