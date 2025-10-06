Home / Royal

Queen Camilla expresses 'sadness' in first statement after Dame Jilly’s death

Queen Camilla's close friend Dame Jilly Cooper passed away at 88

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Queen Camilla has reacted to the death of her friend and renowned author, Dame Jilly Cooper.

The official Instagram account of Royal Family released a black-and-white photo of Dame - who died on Sunday at the age of 88.

Alongside the photo was a heartfelt tribute of the queen, as she noted, “I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly’s death last night."

Camilla continued, “Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades."

“In person she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many – and it was a particular pleasure to see her just a few weeks ago at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival where she was, as ever, a star of the show," she added.

Before concluding her message the 77-year-old added, “I join my husband the King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs.”

Dame was known for her raunchy novels including Rivals, Riders and Polo - which depicted the sex lives of wealthy country social circles.

In a gushing tribute to their mom, Dame's children Felix and Emily noted, "Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds.

"Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock. We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can't begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us," they added.

