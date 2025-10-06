Home / Royal

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’

The UK’s Queen Camilla has made King Charles frustrated as she pushes him to fulfil her lavish demand

  By Sidra Khan
Queen Camilla’s constant push for a lavish change in Buckingham Palace has reportedly become a headache for King Charles.

As per Radar Online, the Queen Consort has made a major request to the monarch, asking him to add a library to the royal palace as part of its $499 million renovation.

The 78-year-old Queen has long supported literacy and reportedly wants Buckingham Palace’s 2027 renovation to include a formal library.

Notably, the 775-room palace has no library since King George IV donated the King’s Library to the British Museum back in the early 19th century.

According to an insider, "Books and reading have always been central to Camilla's life, and she thinks it's ridiculous that the monarch's residence doesn’t include a library.”

“She's made it clear to Charles that this is her single, most important request. But he finds it frustrating. The size and expense of the renovation are already weighing heavily on him, and her demand for an additional room drives him to distraction,” the tipster added.

Meanwhile, another source noted that while King Charles admires the Queen’s dedication to promoting literacy, he “resents” having palace plans challenged.

“He feels she's going against her own principle of staying out of structural decisions. It's turned into a source of friction between them. For Charles, the issue is one of tradition and practicality; for Camilla, it's about creating a cultural legacy,” shared the source.

A courtier revealed that Queen Camilla believes the monarchy has a duty to promote learning and wants a permanent library at Buckingham Palace to reflect that commitment.

However, as per King Charles, the refurbishment project – which is costing nearly $500 million to taxpayers – is already too expensive and disruptive without further additions.

