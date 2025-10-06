Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions

For his slow and steady approach to blend modern leadership with traditional monarchy, Prince William has earned heartfelt praise.
The Prince of Wales recently announced the finalists for the 2025 Earthshot Prize with a powerful message, stressing on the importance of saving the environment and expressing his pride in contributing to the cause.
Speaking to Sky News, William’s close ally hailed him for his “updated” royal agenda and bringing “modern twist” to the royal traditions.
Jason Knauf, Chief Executive of The Earthshot Prize and former CEO of The Royal Foundation, told the outlet that the father of three’s leadership of his esteemed environmental project has demonstrated the “sort of leader he wants to be, both now and in the future.”
Knauf, who has been working closely with Prince William for the last decade, went on to say, "(William) does care deeply about tradition, about his family's legacy of service.”
The chief executive also stated that the role of King Charles’s elder son served a “really good example” of how he is going to maintain the British Royal Family’s legacy in the future.
He also explained that one of the longstanding traditions of the Royal Family has been acknowledging and celebrating the work of others, which is what Prince William has been doing through his Earthshot initiative.
Speaking about the Prince of Wales’ “modern twist” to royal traditions, Knauf added, "You know, whether that's through the honours system, recognising people in arts and community service or whatever it might be, all this is doing is taking something that's really traditional and putting a modern twist on it.”
Prince William will travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, next month to award five projects with a £1million grant to support their innovative environmental projects