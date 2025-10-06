Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing

Home / Royal

  By Hafsa Noor
Prince Daniel honored police officers who have died in the line of duty on Police Remembrance Day.

Over the weekend, the Prince of Sweden attended a ceremony to paid tribute to 121 officers who have lost their lives in the service since the Nationalization of the Swedish Police.

The Police Authority’s memorial service in Kungsholm’s church took place in Stockholm.

As per Palace, “Yesterday, Prince Daniel attended the Police Remembrance Day to honor police officers who have died in the line of duty. The Police Authority's memorial service took place in Kungsholm Church in Stockholm. The ceremony included music, speeches and candlelight vigils.”

The message further read, “The Police Remembrance Day was established in 2019 and honors employees within the Police Authority who have died in the line of duty since the nationalization of the Police in 1965.”

A police band kicked off the memorial service with a trumpet fanfare, followed by music from the Police Music Corps, Police Choir, and soloists.

Speeches were also given by regional police chiefs to honour the late police men. Moreover, a minute of silence was observed to show respect.

The Swedish Police Authority is one of the largest government agencies in Sweden, with more than 28,500 workers.

