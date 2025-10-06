King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’

Prince William and King Charles have reportedly drifted apart since former's unexpected confession about his and Harry's childhood made the headlines.
During his candid chat with host Eugene Levy in his Apple TV + show The Reluctant Traveler, William spoke about how he will not be repeating the same practices that "Harry and I had to grow up in", once he becomes the King.
William - who gave Eugene an exclusive tour of the Windsor Castle noted, "I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in – and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation."
Speaking about his plans after taking the reign, he continued, "I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that and I enjoy that change—I don’t fear it."
"That’s the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think that need to happen," added the heir.
Now, some well-placed sources have lift the curtain on how William and Harry's ailing father feels about his elder son's shocking remarks about his childhood.
Citing the insiders Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop has claimed that Charles and William's relationship has "collapsed into silence" and they're not calling, texting, or meeting.
The report further suggested that the 76-year-old monarch is largely, noting, "The King sees it as betrayal, not honesty."
While another claimed that "It’s not just family tension—it’s about the Crown itself."
The insider also revealed that a PR "peace walk" is maybe in the works, however, "trust is shattered" so...guess we'll see what happens!