Home / Royal

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’

Prince William sparks ‘rift’ with King Charles with shocking remarks about childhood

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Prince William and King Charles have reportedly drifted apart since former's unexpected confession about his and Harry's childhood made the headlines.

During his candid chat with host Eugene Levy in his Apple TV + show The Reluctant Traveler, William spoke about how he will not be repeating the same practices that "Harry and I had to grow up in", once he becomes the King.

William - who gave Eugene an exclusive tour of the Windsor Castle noted, "I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in – and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation." 

Speaking about his plans after taking the reign, he continued, "I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that and I enjoy that change—I don’t fear it."

"That’s the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think that need to happen," added the heir.

Now, some well-placed sources have lift the curtain on how William and Harry's ailing father feels about his elder son's shocking remarks about his childhood.

Citing the insiders Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop has claimed that Charles and William's relationship has "collapsed into silence" and they're not calling, texting, or meeting.

The report further suggested that the 76-year-old monarch is largely, noting, "The King sees it as betrayal, not honesty."

While another claimed that "It’s not just family tension—it’s about the Crown itself."

The insider also revealed that a PR "peace walk" is maybe in the works, however, "trust is shattered" so...guess we'll see what happens!

You Might Like:

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions
The Prince of Wales earns praise for his modern leadership while upholding royal traditions

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week
Old clash between Meghan Markle and Anna Wintour resurfaces after Duchess Paris Fashion Week appearnace

Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit

Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit
The Prince of Wales, William, shows his love for show business with a surprise visit

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance
The Duchess of Sussex made her debut appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week over the weekend

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards
Prince William congratulates nominees of the esteemed BAFTA Cymru Awards

Kensington Palace shares new update ahead of Bafta Cymru awards ceremony

Kensington Palace shares new update ahead of Bafta Cymru awards ceremony
The Prince of Wales visited to the 'Doctor Who' set in Cardiff a few moments before Bafta Cymru awards show

King Charles earns praise for his powerful resilience amid cancer battle

King Charles earns praise for his powerful resilience amid cancer battle
Buckingham Palace announced His Majesty's cancer in February last year

Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week trip sparks royal tension

Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week trip sparks royal tension
The Duchess of Sussex marked her return to the European stage at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday night

Prince William upstages Meghan Markle’s Paris Week outing with regal move

Prince William upstages Meghan Markle’s Paris Week outing with regal move
Prince William carries out key royal duty during visit to Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff

Grand Duke Guillaume, wife Stephanie wrap accession tour with vibrant show

Grand Duke Guillaume, wife Stephanie wrap accession tour with vibrant show
Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie embarked on the official national tour of Luxembourg after his accession

King Charles faces ‘tricky dilemma’ over Prince Andrew, Fergie’s future

King Charles faces ‘tricky dilemma’ over Prince Andrew, Fergie’s future
The British Monarch 'can’t risk hypocrisy’ by inviting Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at key event

Prince William gets emotional about his children in new video message

Prince William gets emotional about his children in new video message
The Prince of Wales shares heartfelt video message, mentioning his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis