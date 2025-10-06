King Charles gives silent treatment to Prince William after candid interview 

King Charles III has seemingly decided to treat Prince William with his cold silence after the future King's explosive television interview.
The royal tensions escalated between the father-son duo, especially after the Prince of Wales appeared on the new Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveller, hosted by Eugene Levy, this month.
According to royal insiders, after the future monarch revealed that he really hoped not to repeat the same traditional practices that his estranged brother, Harry, had grown up in, Charles was disturbed and had shaken his trust.
"Charles believes in tradition and continuity above all, while William thinks many aspects of his father’s approach are outdated, preferring a more modern interpretation of monarchy," the tipster told The Daily Beast.
The source additionally noted that the 76-year-old British monarch and Prince of Wales were barely speaking after a "tense and fraught" summer, due to their disagreements over multiple monarchy-related decisions.
It is important to note that this report followed the Prince of Wales' sensational interview with Eugene Levy at Windsor Castle in September last year.
During the interview, he said, "And I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation."
As of now, neither King Charles nor Prince William has reacted to these ongoing speculations.