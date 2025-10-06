Home / Royal

King Charles gives silent treatment to Prince William after candid interview

Prince of Wales and King Charles reportedly have been estranged after his explosive interview

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

King Charles gives silent treatment to Prince William after candid interview 

King Charles III has seemingly decided to treat Prince William with his cold silence after the future King's explosive television interview.

The royal tensions escalated between the father-son duo, especially after the Prince of Wales appeared on the new Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveller, hosted by Eugene Levy, this month.  

According to royal insiders, after the future monarch revealed that he really hoped not to repeat the same traditional practices that his estranged brother, Harry, had grown up in, Charles was disturbed and had shaken his trust.

"Charles believes in tradition and continuity above all, while William thinks many aspects of his father’s approach are outdated, preferring a more modern interpretation of monarchy," the tipster told The Daily Beast.

The source additionally noted that the 76-year-old British monarch and Prince of Wales were barely speaking after a "tense and fraught" summer, due to their disagreements over multiple monarchy-related decisions.

It is important to note that this report followed the Prince of Wales' sensational interview with Eugene Levy at Windsor Castle in September last year. 

During the interview, he said, "And I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation."  

As of now, neither King Charles nor Prince William has reacted to these ongoing speculations. 

You Might Like:

King Charles issues solemn statement as rift with Prince William deepens

King Charles issues solemn statement as rift with Prince William deepens
Buckingham Palace shares somber message on behalf of Their Majesties over Dame Jilly's sudden demise

Queen Camilla expresses 'sadness' in first statement after Dame Jilly’s death

Queen Camilla expresses 'sadness' in first statement after Dame Jilly’s death
Queen Camilla's close friend Dame Jilly Cooper passed away at 88

King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion

King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion
His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex reunited in the United Kingdom in September, marking their first meeting in 19 months

Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing

Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing
Prince Daniel of Sweden attends special ceremoney on Police Remembrance Day

Queen Camilla deals with heartbreak as close companion Dame Jilly dies

Queen Camilla deals with heartbreak as close companion Dame Jilly dies
Renowned author Dame Jilly Cooper has passed away at 88

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene
Mike Tindall hit with fresh blow just days after making huge career decision

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’
The UK’s Queen Camilla has made King Charles frustrated as she pushes him to fulfil her lavish demand

Duchess Sophie to join Prince Edward for special outing after Congo trip

Duchess Sophie to join Prince Edward for special outing after Congo trip
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie set to make joint appearance in Merseyside amid their hectic schedules

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions
The Prince of Wales earns praise for his modern leadership while upholding royal traditions

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’
Prince William sparks ‘rift’ with King Charles with shocking remarks about childhood

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week
Old clash between Meghan Markle and Anna Wintour resurfaces after Duchess Paris Fashion Week appearnace

Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit

Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit
The Prince of Wales, William, shows his love for show business with a surprise visit