Home / Royal

King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion

His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex reunited in the United Kingdom in September, marking their first meeting in 19 months

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion 


King Charles has reportedly been insistent on excluding his younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, from the upcoming Sandringham event.

Despite their emotional reunion in the United Kingdom in September this year, His Majesty has not changed his mind from excluding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Palace.

Harry - who recently said he was going to "focus" on his cancer-stricken father this year - has not received the invitation for the forthcoming holiday festival. 

According to a Daily Express report, the 76-year-old monarch, who met the Duke after 19 months, is struggling to decide due to Harry and William’s estranged behavior with each other.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still need to mend their broken relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they have been distant since 2022.

In addition to their estrangement with the entire Royal Family, it is reported that Harry and William are not on talking terms since he stepped down from his senior royal title in 2020.

Although Prince Harry met with King Charles during his recent trip to the UK, it has not yet been confirmed whether the Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be invited to Sandringham Palace for the annual holiday celebrations.  

You Might Like:

Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing

Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing
Prince Daniel of Sweden attends special ceremoney on Police Remembrance Day

Queen Camilla deals with heartbreak as close companion Dame Jilly dies

Queen Camilla deals with heartbreak as close companion Dame Jilly dies
Renowned author Dame Jilly Cooper has passed away at 88

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene
Mike Tindall hit with fresh blow just days after making huge career decision

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’
The UK’s Queen Camilla has made King Charles frustrated as she pushes him to fulfil her lavish demand

Duchess Sophie to join Prince Edward for special outing after Congo trip

Duchess Sophie to join Prince Edward for special outing after Congo trip
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie set to make joint appearance in Merseyside amid their hectic schedules

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions
The Prince of Wales earns praise for his modern leadership while upholding royal traditions

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’
Prince William sparks ‘rift’ with King Charles with shocking remarks about childhood

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week
Old clash between Meghan Markle and Anna Wintour resurfaces after Duchess Paris Fashion Week appearnace

Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit

Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit
The Prince of Wales, William, shows his love for show business with a surprise visit

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance
The Duchess of Sussex made her debut appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week over the weekend

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards
Prince William congratulates nominees of the esteemed BAFTA Cymru Awards

Kensington Palace shares new update ahead of Bafta Cymru awards ceremony

Kensington Palace shares new update ahead of Bafta Cymru awards ceremony
The Prince of Wales visited to the 'Doctor Who' set in Cardiff a few moments before Bafta Cymru awards show