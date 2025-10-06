King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion 

King Charles has reportedly been insistent on excluding his younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, from the upcoming Sandringham event.
Despite their emotional reunion in the United Kingdom in September this year, His Majesty has not changed his mind from excluding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Palace.
Harry - who recently said he was going to "focus" on his cancer-stricken father this year - has not received the invitation for the forthcoming holiday festival.
According to a Daily Express report, the 76-year-old monarch, who met the Duke after 19 months, is struggling to decide due to Harry and William’s estranged behavior with each other.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still need to mend their broken relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they have been distant since 2022.
In addition to their estrangement with the entire Royal Family, it is reported that Harry and William are not on talking terms since he stepped down from his senior royal title in 2020.
Although Prince Harry met with King Charles during his recent trip to the UK, it has not yet been confirmed whether the Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be invited to Sandringham Palace for the annual holiday celebrations.