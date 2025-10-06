Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene

Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall has landed in trouble as two international sports organization have opposed his big career move.
The former rugby player recently joined forces with former Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper, sports marketing executive Mark Spoors and lawyer John Loffhagen to propose a franchise league, R360.
However, Mike's idea of revolutionizing rugby with the creation of 12 new franchises - each consisting of world's top rugby player has been largely objected by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the International Rugby Players Association (IRPA).
As reported by The Guardian, the RFU is expected to make a joint announcement with other sports associations this week, that male players signing contracts with R360 will be banned from playing for England.
Meanwhile, according to The Telegraph, not only the IRPA did not approve of R360 it has also warned its members that the new league and "any associated player contracts are not endorsed by IRPA or IRPA members, and references to IRPA within any contract does not have IRPA permission."
"In recent months, various information has been in the public domain about the proposed R360 competition and we understand that more recently, a proposed draft long form player contract may have been circulated by R360 to players and/or player agents," read the official statement.
It continued, “Whilst IRPA and IRPA members have had some discussions with R360 representatives, these conversations have been focused on fact finding to understand the substantive detail about the business model, the competition, its delivery and its interplay with the existing ecosystem."
"Detailed information about the competition remains outstanding and the competition does not currently have World Rugby regulatory approval," it added.
This concerning news regarding Mike - who is married to Princess Anne's daughter came amid Zara's continued absence from the royal scene.