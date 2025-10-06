Duchess Sophie to join Prince Edward for special outing after Congo trip

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s upcoming joint appearance.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are set to travel to Merseyside, where they'll attend a performance at the Shakespeare North Playhouse.
During the outing, the royal couple will also visit the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Training and Development Academy, as well as St. Helens Carers Centre Clubhouse.
As per St Helen Star, the chief executive and creative director of the Shakespeare North Playhouse, Lisa Allen, expressed excitement for Sophie and Edward’s upcoming visit.
She said, "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh can return to experience a performance first-hand, following The Duke’s previous visit where His Royal Highness learned about our work.”
Lisa added, “This co-production of The Tempest with The HandleBards exemplifies our commitment to bold, imaginative, and sustainable theatre-making. Their Royal Highnesses will witness the exceptional work of our creative teams, including local artists, and see the enjoyment of audiences both young and old.”
The creative director noted that it was particularly fitting that they would see future generations inspired by the magic of live performance.
To note, Duchess Sophie's new appearance with her hsuband comes after she concluded Congo trip last week.