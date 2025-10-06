Home / Royal

Duchess Sophie to join Prince Edward for special outing after Congo trip

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie set to make joint appearance in Merseyside amid their hectic schedules

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s upcoming joint appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are set to travel to Merseyside, where they'll attend a performance at the Shakespeare North Playhouse.

During the outing, the royal couple will also visit the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Training and Development Academy, as well as St. Helens Carers Centre Clubhouse.

As per St Helen Star, the chief executive and creative director of the Shakespeare North Playhouse, Lisa Allen, expressed excitement for Sophie and Edward’s upcoming visit.

She said, "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh can return to experience a performance first-hand, following The Duke’s previous visit where His Royal Highness learned about our work.”

Lisa added, “This co-production of The Tempest with The HandleBards exemplifies our commitment to bold, imaginative, and sustainable theatre-making. Their Royal Highnesses will witness the exceptional work of our creative teams, including local artists, and see the enjoyment of audiences both young and old.”

The creative director noted that it was particularly fitting that they would see future generations inspired by the magic of live performance.

To note, Duchess Sophie's new appearance with her hsuband comes after she concluded Congo trip last week.

You Might Like:

Queen Camilla expresses 'sadness' in first statement after Dame Jilly’s death

Queen Camilla expresses 'sadness' in first statement after Dame Jilly’s death
Queen Camilla's close friend Dame Jilly Cooper passed away at 88

King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion

King Charles to drop Harry, Meghan from Key event despite emotional reunion
His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex reunited in the United Kingdom in September, marking their first meeting in 19 months

Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing

Prince Daniel pays homage to fallen police officers in emotional outing
Prince Daniel of Sweden attends special ceremoney on Police Remembrance Day

Queen Camilla deals with heartbreak as close companion Dame Jilly dies

Queen Camilla deals with heartbreak as close companion Dame Jilly dies
Renowned author Dame Jilly Cooper has passed away at 88

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike suffers setback amid her absence from royal scene
Mike Tindall hit with fresh blow just days after making huge career decision

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’

Queen Camilla's extravagant demand leaves King Charles ‘frustrated’
The UK’s Queen Camilla has made King Charles frustrated as she pushes him to fulfil her lavish demand

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions

Prince William praised for bringing ‘modern twist’ to royal traditions
The Prince of Wales earns praise for his modern leadership while upholding royal traditions

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’

King Charles trust ‘shattered’ by Prince William’s unexpected ‘betrayal’
Prince William sparks ‘rift’ with King Charles with shocking remarks about childhood

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week
Old clash between Meghan Markle and Anna Wintour resurfaces after Duchess Paris Fashion Week appearnace

Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit

Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit
The Prince of Wales, William, shows his love for show business with a surprise visit

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance
The Duchess of Sussex made her debut appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week over the weekend

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards
Prince William congratulates nominees of the esteemed BAFTA Cymru Awards