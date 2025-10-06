Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour bury the hatchet at Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle and Anna Wintour appear to have buried the hatchet after their appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
On Saturday night, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted sharing a heartfelt moment with the iconic Vogue editor at the Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear show.
The duo shared an affectionate hug and kissed each other on the cheek before Anna glanced at the Meghan's outfit and beamed, "Beautiful, Cherie. You look amazing."
In the viral clip posted on X, the As Ever can be seen asking the fashion mogul about her wellbeing, with Anna replying it was, "Nice to see you."
This friendly exchange seems to have ended a long-reported feud between the two, which started after rumors of drama on the Vogue photoshoot due to Meghan's "demands.”
Prince Harry’s wife took on the role of guest editor for an issue of British Vogue in 2019.
As per Page Six reports, the Suits alum sent a list of six conditions to the magazine in order to go ahead with the planned articles.
A source told the media outlet, "Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue. Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé. Anna wasn't interested. Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to reconsider, and Anna did it to be polite."
Notably, Paris Fashion Week apperance marks Meghan's first trip to Europe since attending the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.