Royal

Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with huge gift after his hospitalization

  • by Riba Shaikh
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Meghan Markle delighted King Charles with a heartfelt gesture despite years long rift.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly sent a sample box of her lifestyle brand, As Ever's products to the cancer-stricken monarch, who was briefly hospitalised last month.

As reported by Fox News, citing a Palace source, Royal expert Neil Sean has claimed that Meghan has sent a "sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note."

However, no rep of the Clarence House or Archwell verified the claims made by the inside source.

"An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source," Sean told the outlet.

 "This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex," he added.

The tipster further confirmed that despite their years long feud, Meghan holds the monarch in "such high regards."

Analysing this move of Prince Harry's wife, Royal experts are calling this gesture Meghan’s way of "building bridges with the royal family" since her exit from the firm in 2020 alongside the Duke of Sussex.

"I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king," a royal expert Ian Pelham Turner noted.

To note, Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand's official website went live on April 3 with all the products showing a sold out error within hours.

However, the 43-year-old apologised to her fans in an emotional letter later that week.

It is pertinent to mention, Meghan did not accompany Harry when he visited the UK in February 2024, shortly after his father was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

King Charles was briefly hospitalized last month amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

