Sean Baker's film 'Left-Handed Girl' set to debut at Cannes Critics' Week

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival will take place in France next month

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 14, 2025
Sean Baker's produced film Left-Handed Girl is reportedly ready to make its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Critics' Week. 

The International Critics' Week's organisers have included the Anora director's project as the competition's highlight at the star-studded event. 

For those unaware, the Critics' Week is a parallel section to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival organized by the French Syndicate of Cinema Critics.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sean worked with his longtime collaborator and the Left-Handed Girl's creator, Shih-Ching Tsou, in 2024.

The 54-year-old American filmmaker co-wrote and edited the melodrama film, which revolves around the story of a single mother, portrayed by a Taiwanese actress and model, Janel Tsai, and her two daughters navigating life on the margins of the Taiwanese capital.

Apart from Left-Handed Girl, Sean Baker and Shih-Ching Tsou have worked on multiple films including, Take Out, Starlet, Tangerine, The Florida Project, and Red Rocket.

Sean Baker has also secured major win at the 2025 Oscars as his film Anora took home five trophies. 

The categories included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role played by Mikey Madison, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing for the romance-drama project. 

The Cannes Critics' Week Festival will take place in France from May 14 to 22. However, the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24, 2025.   

