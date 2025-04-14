Prince Carl Philip reveals special date for Princess Ines christening

The Swedish royal family is all set for double celebration!
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have announced that their daughter Princess Ines's royal christening will take place at Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm on June 13, 2025.
The date coincides with the couple's 10th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on the same venue.
According to the royal family, the baptism will be conducted by Chief Chaplain, Bishop Johan Dalman, and the pastor of the Royal Court Assembly, Ordinary Chaplain Michael Bjerkhagen.
After the christening, a special reception and a private lunch will be held for the invited guests.
Princess Ines, who will be four months old at the time of her baptism, will wear the traditional Swedish royal christening gown, which has been used since the baptism of Prince Gustaf Adolf, Duke of Västerbotten in 1906.
The gown is a historic garment made from cotton batiste, Valenciennes lace, and silk
At the prestigious ceremony, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia will also choose their daughter's godparents.
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their first daughter Princess Ines, the Duchess of Västerbotten, on February 7, 2025.