Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner cheer on Lauren Sánchez during spaceflight

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner cheered on Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, and five other women as they went to space in Blue Origin NS-31 spaceflight.
The mother-daughter duo, who are close friends with Sánchez and her fiancé Jeff Bezos, attended the launch in Van Horn, Texas.
During an interview with the live Blue Origin broadcast, The Kardashians stars said that they wanted to “support our girlfriend and our friends.”
“This is a really unique experience and we’re just so honored to be here to support them and watch this amazing part of history, and I’m so proud of her,” Jenner added of Sánchez.
The momager further shared that Kim Kardashian also wanted to join them but she had to stay home.
While watching their friends embarking on the historic trip, the mother-daughter duo got emotional.
“I literally had chills all over my body from the second it launched until the moment I just saw it land, and it’s sort of hard to explain, because I don’t think you’d be that emotional, but it’s incredible. It takes your breath away,” Kardashian said.
Oprah Winfrey, who was also in attendance to support her best friend Gayle King, was seen wiping away tears during the launch.
The star-studded all-women flight, which included Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez, took off from Texas on Monday.