King Charles, Queen Camilla receive special gifts during their Italian visit  

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla were honoured by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni during their four-day state visit to Italy.
The 48-year-old Italian politician gifted a special gift to the royal couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in the European country.
She also penned a heartfelt note to the monarch and his life partner that read, "A useful gift to enjoy on the couch on rainy days."
Meloni presented two of Italy’s best-selling exports, Nutella chocolate jars.
As reported by The Telegraph, the 76-year-old monarch’s jar had a customized name engraved on it.
While, the Queen received another jar of the hazelnut spread, produced by the confectionery brand, Ferrero, with "Camilla" engraved on her bottle.
Meloni handed over the dessert jars to the British King during their official meeting at Villa Doria Pamphili that took place on Wednesday in Rome last week.
This update came during King Charles and Queen Camilla's first overseas trip this year as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.
As of now, Charles and Camilla have not shared a glimpse of their Italian gifts on their social media accounts.