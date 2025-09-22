Kate Middleton’s brother James shares sweet photo of son Inigo on his birthday

Home / Royal

James Middleton shares son Inigo with his wife and French financial expert Alizee Thevenet

  By Ume Umema
James Middleton, younger brother of Princess Kate, has shared a sweet family update as his son, Inigo turned two.

Taking to his Instagram account over the weekend, the 38-year-old shared a heartwarming glimpse of son along with sweet note.

In the adorable photo, Inigo could be seen hugging their golden retriever, Mabel, while enjoying a sunny day at their home in Berkshire.

Inigo looked cute in a little pair of blue shorts and a matching top which he paired with stripey socks.

"Happy Birthday Inigo. We love you as much as you love Mabel….and that is a lot And Ella is saying hello today too,” he wrote mentioning 'Ella', his late pet cocker spaniel who passed away in January 2023.

Following James’ post, his friends and royal fans rushed to comment section to wish his little munchkin.

"What a beautiful photo. Mabel and Inigo look besotted with each other!," one wrote.

While another added, "What a beautiful photo, happy birthday to your little boy."

“Such an adorable picture! Happy Birthday, Inigo,” a third wished.

A fourth commented, “Where does the time go? Happy birthday Inigo.”

“Aww! A such lovely picture! Happy birthday, little Inigo!” a fifth gushed.

James Middleton shares son Inigo with his wife and French financial expert Alizee Thevenet.

