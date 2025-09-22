King Charles to mark historic visit to Barrow as it celebrates royal status

King Charles is set to arrive at Barrow-in-Furness to recognise the Cumbrian town's "critical contribution" to national defence and industry.
The visit on Monday, September 22, will mark the formal celebration of Barrow being granted royal status for its port.
Previously, the announcement was made in March that the town will be recognised for its unique and critical contribution to the UK's nuclear submarine building programme and national security.
As part of the public celebrations, there will be a full programme of activities from late morning, including a performance from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and free street entertainment such as face painting, stilt walkers, and a drumming band.
The event is reportedly free for the public and anyone who wants to catch a glimpse of the King can visit the Barrow Town Hall.
His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria, Alexander Scott, said, "This is a historic day for the Port of Barrow and for the people of Barrow as we celebrate the port's royal status it really is a very prestigious honour."
"I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making this possible, the skilled shipbuilders, port staff, and the wider community whose dedication and hard work have brought us to this special moment," he added.
Barrow mayor Fred Chatfield also shared his feelings on the matter, noting, "This is fantastic news for our town and, of course, for the port. It reflects the hard work, dedication, and talent of everyone in our community. I am thrilled that the King is joining us to celebrate this special occasion."
In the wake of Royal visit, a decision has been made to temporarily close some of the buildings and car parks by Westmorland and Furness Council.