Queen Camilla slips into chic teal coat for weekend outing with King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in cheerful spirits as they spent weekend together!
On Sunday, September 21, the 76-year-old monarch and the 78-year-old queen arrived at Crathie Kirk for a morning service near Balmoral Castle.
In the images obtained by Daily Mail, the king and queen looked better than ever as were seen sitting side by side in a car.
For the outing, Queen Camilla slipped into a stunning a teal coat which she paired with tartan scarf as well as green scarf adorned with a feather.
Charles looked equally smart in a three-piece tweed suit as he arrived at the Scottish church.
The Royal couple’s Sunday outing comes amid Queen Camilla’s recovery from acute sinusitis.
Earlier this week, a Buckingham Palace spokesman shared about Queen Camilla's health while speaking to GB News.
“With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis," the spokesperson said.
They further added, "Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family.”
Due to her medical condition, Queen Camilla withdrew from attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on Tuesday.
However, she returned to royal duties On Friday, September 19, to attend the third annual Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Chatsworth House in Bakewell, Derbyshire.