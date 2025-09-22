Home / Royal

Queen Silvia hosts key ceremony for young social leaders at Royal Palace

  • By Fatima Hassan
Queen Silvia has returned to her royal duties by hosting a meaningful ceremony at the Royal Palace of Stockholm.

The Swedish monarch won the hearts of young social actors after inviting them to the royal residence on Friday, September 19.

A few days after the meaningful royal engagement, the Swedish Royal Family turned to its Instagram account on Monday, September 22, to honor the young social leaders for their exceptional work in raising funds for charity.

"At a ceremony at Kungl. On Friday, the Queen handed out diplomas to children and social actors who have acted in the spirit of Mayflower," the caption stated.

They continued, "Children from Adolf Fredrik's music classes, Akala School, Vasa Real and Vaksal School received diplomas from the Queen's Hand for their efforts in the Mayblomman's fundraising competition 2025. Two of them were Klas Erdös and Selma Olsson." 

"The Queen also handed out diplomas to Engagement of the Year, Company of the Year, Mayflower Friend of the Year and to Mayflower's research," the Royal Family concluded.

Notably, Her Majesty was not joined by her husband, and Sweden’s sitting monarch, King Carl Gustaf. 

The Royal couple, who tied the knot in 1976, were last pictured together last month during the annual traditional rally in Öland. 

