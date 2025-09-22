Home / Royal

Grand Duke Henri underscores international education's importance in key visit

His Royal Highness of Luxembourg marked a visit to Miami University European Center with Stéphanie Obertin

  By Hania Jamil
Grand Duke Henri underscores international education's importance in key visit

His Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg marked a key visit to the Miami University John E. Dolibois European Center (MUDEC) in Luxembourg.

On Monday, September 22, the official Instagram account of Luxembourg's Royal Family shared a carousel of clicks from the visit, where the Grand Duke was accompanied by Minister for Research and Higher Education Stéphanie Obertin.

According to the social media post, the Grand Duke and Minister Obertin met with students and faculty members to discuss a variety of topics, including Europe and transatlantic relations.


Furthermore, issues particularly close to young people, such as community engagement and volunteerism, were also part of the discussion.

Grand Duke Henri also extended his best wishes to all students and staff for the start of the new academic year.

Moreover, MUDEC, founded in 1968, serves as Miami University's European campus and has welcomed thousands of American students for study-abroad programmes over the past five decades. 

The centre offers courses that blend US and European cultures and help nourish the understanding between the two continents.

Notably, the visit highlighted Luxembourg's ongoing ties to international education and the importance of fostering dialogue between Europe and the US.

