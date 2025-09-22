Princess Charlene makes delightful announcement just hours before major event

Home / Royal

Princess Charlene’s appearance at an upcoming event has been confirmed with an exciting update.

The 47-year-old Royal is all set to attend and present the Sócrates Award at the Ballon d’Or Ceremony 2025, happening today, September 22, in Paris, France.

Monacan Royal Family’s official Instagram account shared a poster of Her Royal Highness with an exciting announcement that she will be presenting this year’s The Sócrates Award to the winner at the studded ceremony set to take place at Théâtre du Châtelet.

“At the heart of the Ballon d’Or Ceremony 2025, which celebrates the excellence of world football, the Sócrates Award will shine a light on players whose commitment goes far beyond the pitch,” read the caption.

It further revealed, “This year, the distinction will be presented by H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco — an Olympian and a committed advocate for youth and education through sport.”

As per the caption, “The Sócrates Award, presented by L’Équipe Group and @PeaceandSport honors footballers who use their influence to drive positive change and inspire new generations.”

The ceremony, during which the best player in the world in men’s and women’s football will be crowned can be watched live on TNT, discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (US).

This year, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele are competing for the men’s award while Mariona Caldentey, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati are all in contention for the Ballon d’Or Féminin.

