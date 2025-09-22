Prince Harry divides William and King Charles with smart move amid rift

Prince Harry's return to the UK earlier this month is believed to have sparked tensions between Prince William and King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex took royal circles by surprise with his anticipated reunion with the 76-year-old monarch at the Clarence House, during his four-day solo trip.
Harry - who mainly visited the UK to attend the WellChild Awards 2025 alongside other charitable events also donated a whopping €1.1 million - leaving his elder brother fuming.
A senior Royal biographer Tina Brown has lid the curtain on William's true feelings on the duke's UK visit as he appeared to have stole the spotlight of the future king.
"It's understandably enraging for William to see his treacherous younger brother, who spent the last five years trashing his family on TV and promoting a back-stabbing, best-selling book, bounding around the British charity circuit, doing a well-received side-dash to Ukraine and upstaging the photo ops of William's own diligent engagements," Tina told the Daily Mail.
She further claimed that the meeting which has "fulfilled" Charles' "paternal longings" - who met Harry after nearly twenty months, has divided his majesty and his elder son.
According to Tina, "Charles, I am told, is tiring of his elder son's self-righteous intractability in the family feud"
She clarified that the king "wants to re-embrace Harry - if only he can keep his mouth shut."
It is pertinent to mention, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton both are reportedly not on talking terms with Harry and Meghan Markle since the couple moved to the US and made multiple claims against the future king and queen on multiple occasions.
Harry and Meghan severed their ties with the royal family since their first interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the couple then opened up more in their Netflix documentary.
While, Harry's controversial memoir Spare - released in 2023, was believed to be the final straw against the firm.