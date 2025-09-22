Home / Royal

Prince Harry divides William and King Charles with smart move amid rift

Prince William ‘enraged’ as Harry’s UK return pits him against King Charles

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |

Prince Harry divides William and King Charles with his smart move amid rift


Prince Harry's return to the UK earlier this month is believed to have sparked tensions between Prince William and King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex took royal circles by surprise with his anticipated reunion with the 76-year-old monarch at the Clarence House, during his four-day solo trip.

Harry - who mainly visited the UK to attend the WellChild Awards 2025 alongside other charitable events also donated a whopping €1.1 million - leaving his elder brother fuming.

A senior Royal biographer Tina Brown has lid the curtain on William's true feelings on the duke's UK visit as he appeared to have stole the spotlight of the future king.

"It's understandably enraging for William to see his treacherous younger brother, who spent the last five years trashing his family on TV and promoting a back-stabbing, best-selling book, bounding around the British charity circuit, doing a well-received side-dash to Ukraine and upstaging the photo ops of William's own diligent engagements," Tina told the Daily Mail.

She further claimed that the meeting which has "fulfilled" Charles' "paternal longings" - who met Harry after nearly twenty months, has divided his majesty and his elder son.

According to Tina, "Charles, I am told, is tiring of his elder son's self-righteous intractability in the family feud"

She clarified that the king "wants to re-embrace Harry - if only he can keep his mouth shut."

It is pertinent to mention, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton both are reportedly not on talking terms with Harry and Meghan Markle since the couple moved to the US and made multiple claims against the future king and queen on multiple occasions.

Harry and Meghan severed their ties with the royal family since their first interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the couple then opened up more in their Netflix documentary.

While, Harry's controversial memoir Spare - released in 2023, was believed to be the final straw against the firm.

You Might Like:

Sarah Ferguson suffers major blow after Jeffrey Esptein's leaked emails

Sarah Ferguson suffers major blow after Jeffrey Esptein's leaked emails
The Duchess of York in hot water after children charity foundation makes big decision

Queen Silvia hosts key ceremony for young social leaders at Royal Palace

Queen Silvia hosts key ceremony for young social leaders at Royal Palace
Swedish Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of Queen Silvia’s prestigious ceremony on Instagram

Grand Duke Henri underscores international education's importance in key visit

Grand Duke Henri underscores international education's importance in key visit
His Royal Highness of Luxembourg marked a visit to Miami University European Center with Stéphanie Obertin

King Charles torn between ‘self-righteous’ William and estranged son Harry

King Charles torn between ‘self-righteous’ William and estranged son Harry
King Charles' struggles to maintain loyalty to Prince William with desire to reconcile with Harry

King Charles to mark historic visit to Barrow as it celebrates royal status

King Charles to mark historic visit to Barrow as it celebrates royal status
The King will recognise Barrow in today's visit for its contribution to the country's defence industry

Kate Middleton’s brother James shares sweet photo of son Inigo on his birthday

Kate Middleton’s brother James shares sweet photo of son Inigo on his birthday
James Middleton shares son Inigo with his wife and French financial expert Alizee Thevenet

Princess Charlene makes delightful announcement just hours before major event

Princess Charlene makes delightful announcement just hours before major event
Princess Charlene of Monaco is set to make striking appearance at historic event in Paris, France

Prince Harry gives rare nod to William as he recalls Disney memories with mom

Prince Harry gives rare nod to William as he recalls Disney memories with mom
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on Disneyland's documentary for its 70th anniversary

Queen Camilla slips into chic teal coat for weekend outing with King Charles

Queen Camilla slips into chic teal coat for weekend outing with King Charles
Queen Camilla's Sunday outing with King Charles comes amid her recovery from acute sinusitis

Duchess Sophie shows support for refugees with touching gesture in Japan

Duchess Sophie shows support for refugees with touching gesture in Japan
The Duchess of Edinburgh made a heartwarming move to express solidarity with refugees during her recent trip to Japan

King Charles mirrors late Queen’s view with blunt reality check to Prince Harry

King Charles mirrors late Queen’s view with blunt reality check to Prince Harry
The British monarch has made his stance ‘absolutely clear’ about Prince Harry’s return to the Royal Family

King Frederik steps out for key royal event after hosting EU Military Chief

King Frederik steps out for key royal event after hosting EU Military Chief
The Danish monarch visited the Red Barnet's family club in Nykøbing Falster without his wife, Queen Mary