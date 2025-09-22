Home / Royal

Prince Harry gives rare nod to William as he recalls Disney memories with mom

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on Disneyland's documentary for its 70th anniversary

  • By Hania Jamil
Prince Harry recounted his most cherished Disney memory on The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20, while giving a rare nod to Prince William.

The documentary, which celebrated seven decades of the beloved amusement park, was aired on Sunday, September 21, featuring Meghan Markle and Harry, along with many notable Hollywood names.

Harry recalled visiting Disney World in 1993 when he was 8 alongside his late mother, Princess Diana, and older brother, William.

"I went with my mom and my brother. I remember it very, very well," he said.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from his Royal duties in 2020 with his wife and moved to the US, added, "I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it."

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry went for a family trip with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Disneyland to celebrate their daughter's fourth birthday.

The couple revealed that the kids were excited even before they got into the park.

Harry shared, "They're like, 'This is amazing!' Like, 'Guys, this isn't even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You're about to be blown away.'"

Elsewhere in the documentary, he noted, "To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they're walking into — it was amazing. And it brings out the kid in you again."

The celebrations included the family of four going on rides, sampling treats and admiring a birthday cake topped with The Little Mermaid's Ariel.

Moreover, the special documentary also included interviews with Jamie Lee Curtis, Neil Patrick Harris, Jon Favreau and Tiffany Haddish.

The Anaheim theme park marked 70 years of operation on July 17. However, the anniversary celebrations, which began on May 16 will continue through the summer of 2026.

