King Charles torn between ‘self-righteous’ William and estranged son Harry

King Charles’ elder son, Prince William has increased monarch’s struggles with his rigid stance on estranged brother Prince Harry.
The 76-year-old king, who is already battling with his more than a year long cancer battle believed to have gotten “tired” of William’s stubbornness as the heir to the throne shows no flexibility despite reconciliation efforts from his brother.
Just days after Harry and Charles reunited over tea at the Clarence House during the Duke of Sussex’s pseudo trip to the UK earlier this month, a royal biographer has made shocking revelations about Charles stance over William and Harry’s ongoing rift.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal biographer, Tina Brown claimed that the 50-minute-long meeting between the 41-year-old and his Paa was “the fulfilment of paternal longing.”
“It's no secret that Charles desperately misses his prodigal son who, in earlier days, was always the fun, ebullient scamp compared with the haughtier, more Hanoverian William,” she added.
Author of The Palace Papers, further claimed, “But Charles, I am told, is tiring of his elder son's self-righteous intractability in the family feud, and wants to re-embrace Harry - if only he can keep his mouth shut.”
Prince Harry met the cancer-stricken for the first time after nearly twenty months as he last visited his dad last year in February, when Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.
While, he is believed to be not on speaking terms with his elder brother since making public jabs at the heir to the throne and his wife Kate Middleton alongside Meghan Markle.