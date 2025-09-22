Home / Royal

Duchess Sophie shows support for refugees with touching gesture in Japan

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a heartwarming move to express solidarity with refugees during her recent trip to Japan

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Duchess Sophie shows support for refugees with touching gesture in Japan


Duchess Sophie’s kind heart and pure nature were on full display during a touching moment in Japan.

During her recent four-day diplomatic trip to the East Asian country with Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh shared an emotional moment with Ukrainian refugees in Tokyo, reported GB News.

On Saturday, September 20, King Charles’ sister-in-law paid a visit to the Shibuya Himawari and Koorogoto social enterprise café in the Japanese capital, which is overseen by the Ukraine Mental Health Exchange Center.

The Ukraine Mental Health Exchange Center is a non-profit organization located in Tokyo, Japan, and serves as a significant support hub for Ukrainian refugees and evacuees residing in the country.

During a heartfelt moment, Duchess Sophie made a touching gesture by putting her hand on her heart and telling the refugees she was “so sorry for what is happening” in Ukraine.

Danyl Zagorodniy, a 16-year-old refugee living independently in Japan while his parents are still back in Ukraine, opened up about his lonely situation, which made the Duchess concerned.

"Who cooks for you? Who does the household chores?" asked Sophie, to which he replied that he does all his chores and studies on his own.

"As well as studying? Goodness me. That's a lot for a 16-year-old," she remarked, adding, “Well I’m sure your mother is happy to know that you’re safe. I don’t underestimate how hard it is, so well done.”

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie concluded their four-day trip to Japan on Monday, September 22, 2025.

You Might Like:

King Charles mirrors late Queen’s view with blunt reality check to Prince Harry

King Charles mirrors late Queen’s view with blunt reality check to Prince Harry
The British monarch has made his stance ‘absolutely clear’ about Prince Harry’s return to the Royal Family

King Frederik steps out for key royal event after hosting EU Military Chief

King Frederik steps out for key royal event after hosting EU Military Chief
The Danish monarch visited the Red Barnet's family club in Nykøbing Falster without his wife, Queen Mary

King Philippe, Prince Emmanuel pedal through bustling Brussels streets: Watch

King Philippe, Prince Emmanuel pedal through bustling Brussels streets: Watch
The Belgian Royal Family shares joy-filled video of King Philippe and his younger son Prince Emmanuel cycling in Brussels

Prince Harry secures special protection during his much-awaited return to UK

Prince Harry secures special protection during his much-awaited return to UK
The Duke of Sussex reunited with King Charles during his recent trip to his homeland

King Charles hails Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh's faith-inspired visit to Japan

King Charles hails Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh's faith-inspired visit to Japan
Buckingham Palace highlights Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's visit to sacred sites in Japan

Royal Hashemite Court issues new update on King Abdullah's key state visit

Royal Hashemite Court issues new update on King Abdullah's key state visit
Jordanian King Abdullah II set to begin another state visit to New York City this weekend

King Charles blushes as he reminded of his past popularity among girls

King Charles blushes as he reminded of his past popularity among girls
King Charles paid a special visit to the world’s oldest living person Ethel Caterham on her 116th birthday

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence as her private apology email to Epstein leaked

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence as her private apology email to Epstein leaked
The Duchess of York defended Epstein in private 2011 email weeks after publicly condemning him

Charles Spencer hosts major event at Althorp House with girlfriend Cat Jarman

Charles Spencer hosts major event at Althorp House with girlfriend Cat Jarman
Charles confirmed his romance with Cat Jarman in 2024 after filing for divorce from his third wife, Karen Spencer.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share sweet onstage hug at Kevin Costner’s event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share sweet onstage hug at Kevin Costner’s event
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise joint appearance at One805LIVE! concert in Santa Barbara

Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit US amid Prince Harry olive branches?

Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit US amid Prince Harry olive branches?
The Prince and Princess of Wales may soon travel to the United States amid constant reconciliation pleas from Prince Harry

King Charles makes personal move as Harry ‘genuinely interested’ in UK return

King Charles makes personal move as Harry ‘genuinely interested’ in UK return
Prince Harry is ‘genuinely interested’ in moving back to the UK after long awaited reunion with King Charles this month