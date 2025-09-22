Duchess Sophie shows support for refugees with touching gesture in Japan

Duchess Sophie’s kind heart and pure nature were on full display during a touching moment in Japan.
During her recent four-day diplomatic trip to the East Asian country with Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh shared an emotional moment with Ukrainian refugees in Tokyo, reported GB News.
On Saturday, September 20, King Charles’ sister-in-law paid a visit to the Shibuya Himawari and Koorogoto social enterprise café in the Japanese capital, which is overseen by the Ukraine Mental Health Exchange Center.
The Ukraine Mental Health Exchange Center is a non-profit organization located in Tokyo, Japan, and serves as a significant support hub for Ukrainian refugees and evacuees residing in the country.
During a heartfelt moment, Duchess Sophie made a touching gesture by putting her hand on her heart and telling the refugees she was “so sorry for what is happening” in Ukraine.
Danyl Zagorodniy, a 16-year-old refugee living independently in Japan while his parents are still back in Ukraine, opened up about his lonely situation, which made the Duchess concerned.
"Who cooks for you? Who does the household chores?" asked Sophie, to which he replied that he does all his chores and studies on his own.
"As well as studying? Goodness me. That's a lot for a 16-year-old," she remarked, adding, “Well I’m sure your mother is happy to know that you’re safe. I don’t underestimate how hard it is, so well done.”
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie concluded their four-day trip to Japan on Monday, September 22, 2025.