Billie Eilish tears up as she makes sad confession about her beauty struggles

  by Web Desk
  April 14, 2025
Billie Eilish broke down in tears while confessing that she has "never really felt very beautiful.”

For the British Vogue’s recent cover story, the Bored singer was asked a slew of questions from her celebrity pals.

In the interview, Nicki Minaj questioned Billie about her take on beauty overshadowing her career and asked whether she ever wished people would focus solely on her music.

“Was there ever a time in your career, or before you made it, when you wished people couldn’t see you and that they could only hear the music, and really get a chance to just listen to the written words?” she asked.

Replying to Nicki, Billie confessed that she didn't see herself as beautiful and struggled with her body image.

“Nicki, this question made me tear up a little,” she said, adding, “Well… like you said at the beginning of that question, I’ve never really felt very beautiful or seen myself in that way, so I definitely never struggled with the idea that it would overshadow anything, since I didn’t even really see it myself.”

The Birds of a Feather singer further added, “I’ve had to really convince myself that I am beautiful. Being a woman is hard.”

Billie Eilish’s May’s cover story of British Vogue is published on Monday, April 14.

